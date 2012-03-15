UCI elite mountain bike team rosters finalized for 2012

Image 1 of 3 The elite women's start on pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Swiss MTB ace Nino Schurter celebrates his victory in last years MTB World Cup in Pietermaritzburg. (Image credit: Craig Dutton) Image 3 of 3 The elite men's start was clean despite a jam-up at the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Cyclingnews' riders and teams database now contains the final rosters of the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams for 2012.

When the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup gets underway in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on March 17 and 18, riders from 27 teams will be sporting the logo that identifies them as belonging to this higher tier of UCI registered mountain bike teams.

In December 2011, the UCI announced the names of the 15 cross country teams and 14 "gravity" teams eligible to receive this label, which was first introduced for the 2011 season. These teams have submitted their registration files within the deadline and are now confirmed as UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams.

Of these teams, two (Trek World Racing and Ghost Factory Racing Team) are "mixed" teams, receiving the UCI Elite label for both "endurance" and "gravity" disciplines.

The elite teams are made up of 144 riders - of which 91 are in cross country teams and 53 in the "gravity" teams.

UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams are identifiable by a logo on their team vehicles and race outfits. They are obliged to enter at least one rider in all 10 rounds of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. In return, the teams benefit from numerous advantages, including free entry in the World Cup events and races on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar, with the exception of stage races.

You can check out the 2012 Elite teams at www.cyclingnews.com/mountain-bike/teams.