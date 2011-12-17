UCI names 2012 Elite Mountain Bike Teams

The beginning of the elite men's cross country at the Offenburg World Cup (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

The UCI announced the 15 "endurance" (Olympic cross country) teams and 14 "gravity" (downhill and four cross) teams that will race with the "UCI Elite Mountain Bike" label in 2012.

These teams will benefit from numerous advantages: notably free entry at UCI Mountain Bike World Cups and free entry for all races on the UCI Mountain Bike International Calendar. In return, they are obliged to enter at least one rider in all rounds of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and to display the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team logo on their race outfits and team vehicles.

According to the UCI, the creation, in 2011, of a higher tier of mountain bike teams was well received and in addition stimulated competition between teams wishing to achieve the status of UCI Elite Mountain Bike Team.

Invitations to join the elite teams were issued to the top teams of a UCI ranking established on September 26 by adding up the UCI points of the best riders within each team. They had until December 10 to confirm their interest. A maximum of 15 of the top 20 ranked teams can feature on the list of UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams in their category.

Two teams, Trek World Racing and Ghost Factory Racing Team, will have the elite status in both the endurance and gravity categories in 2012.

To see a list of all UCI registered mountain bike teams for 2011, including elite and non-elite, visit www.cyclingnews.com/mountain-bike/teams.

The final list of the UCI Elite Mountain Bike Teams for 2012, in ranking order, is below.

2012 UCI Elite Endurance Mountain Bike Teams

Specialized Racing Team (USA)

Multivan Merida Biking Team (Ger)

Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team (Ger)

Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team (Ned)

BH SR Suntour Peisey-Vallandry (Fra)

Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team (Swi)

Cannondale Factory Racing (Ger)

Subaru-Trek (USA)

Orbea (Spa)

Luna Pro Team (USA)

Colnago Farbe Sudtirol (Ita)

Topeak Ergon Racing Team (Ger)

CCC Polkowice (Pol)

Trek World Racing (Spa)

Ghost Factory Racing Team (Ger)

2012 UCI Elite Gravity Mountain Bike Teams

Trek World Racing (Spa)

Scott 11 (Swi)

Santa Cruz Syndicate (USA)

GT Bicycles (GBr)

Giant Factory Off-road Team (USA)

MS Mondraker Racing (Aut)

Riding Addiction Commençal (Fra)

Monster Energy / Specialized Factory Racing (USA)

Lapierre International (Fra)

Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof (GBr)

Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team (USA)

Ghost Factory Racing Team (Ger)

Alpine Commençal Austria (Aut)

Hutchinson United Ride (Fra)