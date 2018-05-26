UCI confirms Chris Froome's bike X-rayed for mechanical doping after Giro d'Italia solo win
Eight bikes tested after Team Sky rider takes the maglia rosa with 80km solo attack
The UCI has confirmed that Chris Froome’s bike was X-rayed after his solo stage victory in Bardonecchia on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, as part of the governing body’s fight against mechanical doping.
Cyclingnews understands that the bikes of the top eight riders on the stage were tested using the mobile X-ray machine that was introduced this spring and used for the first time in the Ardennes Classics.
Bikes are immediately tagged when riders cross the finish line and then taken to the X-ray cabinet in the anti-doping area. The bike is loaded into the mobile unit, with the X-ray images of the bottom bracket, wheels and frame seen on a laptop. The whole process only takes a few minutes.
Barfield was soon shown the door when Lappartient beat Cookson to be elected UCI president last September. He hired former French rider Jean-Christophe Péraud as the new UCI Equipment manager, while Bob Stapleton, chairman of the board of USA Cycling and newly elected to the UCI Management Committee, is also part of the UCI technical commission.
