UCI appeals Rasmussen decision to CAS

The International Cycling Union has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport the dismissal of doping-related charges against Alex Rasmussen. The Danish cycling federation had dismissed the charges last month.

The UCI had charged Rasmussen with three violations of the “whereabouts” requirements within 18 months. He was suspended by the UCI and Team HTC-Highroad fired him.

In mid-November, the Danish Olympic Committee dismissed the charges on procedural grounds, saying the UCI notified Rasmussen of the third violation too late.

“I confirm that the UCI has filed an appeal to CAS in the Rasmussen affair,” UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani told the Ritzau news agency.

Rasmussen is free to continue racing while the case is underway. He will ride for Garmin-Cervelo in the coming season.

The Dane was not surprised at the appeal. “I'm not super surprised by it. I knew very well that it was a matter of principle for them and that they would act on it,” he told Ritzau.

“I think I will be acquitted, because they operate on the WADA's rules, and it's the same rules under which the Sports Confederation of Denmark acquitted me. And as long as the rules are identical, the outcome should also be the same.”