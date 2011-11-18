Dekker, Rasmussen confirmed at Garmin gala

Image 1 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 2 of 97 Christian Vande Velde had special trousers for the night (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 3 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 4 of 97 Alex Howes talks about how special it is to move up to the pro team (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 5 of 97 Johan Van Summeren didn't realize there's a difference between argyle and plaid. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 6 of 97 Heinrich Haussler spent hours in the salon to get his hair just right. (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 7 of 97 Tyler Farrar has a beefed up lead-out train (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 8 of 97 Tom Danielson seated comfortably (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 9 of 97 Jonathan Vaughters explains his plans for the 2012 season (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 10 of 97 Ryder Hesjedal hid in the back, but got a huge round of applause when introduced (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 11 of 97 Thomas Dekker was given a new lease on his career by Vaughters (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 12 of 97 Christophe Le Mevel is the sole Frenchman on the team (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 13 of 97 The stage was turned into a cozy living room (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 14 of 97 Haussler and Van Summeren (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 15 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 16 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 17 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 18 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 19 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 20 of 97 A signed yellow jersey was auctioned off (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 21 of 97 David Zabriskie performed for the crowd (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 22 of 97 Dave Zabriskie rolled out a song "Proud JV" (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 23 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 24 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 25 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 26 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 27 of 97 Peter Stetina is popular with his local crowd (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 28 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 29 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 30 of 97 David Millar told a story about the Tour (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 31 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 32 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 33 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 34 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 35 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 36 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 37 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 38 of 97 David Zabriskie sporting some fine mutton chops (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 39 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 40 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 41 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 42 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 43 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 44 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 45 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 46 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 47 of 97 (Image credit: Mark Johnson) Image 48 of 97 Anyone fancy a yellow jersey? (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 49 of 97 Zabriskie was sporting some very special sideburns (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 50 of 97 Zabriskie burst into song, not for the first time (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 51 of 97 Vande Velde in relaxed mood (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 52 of 97 Peter Stetina was roped into the Argyle theme too (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 53 of 97 As a native of Boulder, Peter Stetina was right at home (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 54 of 97 Tyler Farrar won two stages at this year's Tour (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 55 of 97 British star David Millar (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 56 of 97 Millar will be hoping to build on a solid 2011 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 57 of 97 The stage looked a little like an old fashioned gentlemen's club (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 58 of 97 Brandy and cigars, anyone? (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 59 of 97 All these riders and not a bike in sight... (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 60 of 97 Dave Zabriskie holding court (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 61 of 97 Christian Vande Velde looks ahead to next season (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 62 of 97 Alex Howe is hoping for a stellar 2012 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 63 of 97 Johan Vansummeren looks ahead to next season (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 64 of 97 Heinrich Haussler enjoyed a great season in 2011 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 65 of 97 Spirits were high between the riders at the launch (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 66 of 97 There were plenty of laughs as the team looked ahead to 2012 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 67 of 97 Haussler's haircut is admired by Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 68 of 97 Vande Velde was one of the evening's biggest jokers (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 69 of 97 The Garmin 2012 team listen patiently to Vande Velde (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 70 of 97 Vande Velde's trousers will be talked about for years to come (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 71 of 97 Ryder Hesjedal recorded at top-20 finish at the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 72 of 97 Thomas Dekker (right) will ride for Garmin next season (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 73 of 97 Garmin will consider themselves amongst the favourites for all next season's big races (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 74 of 97 The entire 2012 team was present (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 75 of 97 He's behind you... (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 76 of 97 Hesjedal (centre) listens intently (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 77 of 97 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 78 of 97 The riders kept the audience entertained (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 79 of 97 Fans waiting for the Garmin presentation in Boulder (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 80 of 97 Garmin-Cervelo for 2012 (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 81 of 97 Argyle abounds at the Garmin presentation (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 82 of 97 Garmin-Cervelo is presented for 2012 (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 83 of 97 The Garmin-Cervelo team onstage (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 84 of 97 The Garmin-Cervelo team onstage (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 85 of 97 Garmin for 2012 (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 86 of 97 Dave Zabriskie entertains the audience (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 87 of 97 The Ventura Theatre is full for the Garmin presentatin (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 88 of 97 The (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 89 of 97 Team CEO Jonathan Vaughters at the team presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 90 of 97 Christian Vande Velde sports argyle pants at the team presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 91 of 97 Presenting Garmin-Cervelo for 2012 (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 92 of 97 Peter Stetina in argyle for the presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 93 of 97 David Millar has his say at the team presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 94 of 97 Alex Howe repeaed the arglye motif (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 95 of 97 Jon Cassat, Garmin VP for Communications, at the team presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 96 of 97 Garmin VIP for Communictions Jon Cassat at the presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 97 of 97 Dave Zabriskie at the Garmin presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin)

Garmin-Cervélo rolled out its 2012 WorldTour squad in front of several hundred fans and sponsors at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado, officially naming Thomas Dekker to the top level team as a late addition, after much speculation. Also in under the wire is Alex Rasmussen, whose whereabouts violation case was dismissed by his federation today and who therefore has a valid contract.

The presentation gala featured a film by producer Nigel Dick, entitled "Journey to a Dream", which reiterated the Garmin-Cervélo team's mission: to develop talented riders, to win against 'bigger' squads through sacrifice and teamwork and to act as champions in the anti-doping movement.

The film introduced two of the original riders developed by Vaughters, Alex Howes and Peter Stetina, against a recap of the team's success of 2011, and was followed by a speech from Slipstream Sports CEO, Jonathan Vaughters, which outlined the team's "firsts".

The 30-rider team includes additions to the sprint trains, with Robbie Hunter returning to the squad, plus fast men Rasmussen, Koldo Fernandez and Fabian Wegmann. Belgian Sebastien Rosseler adds firepower in the time trial as well as Classics departments.

Young riders Nathan Haas and Jack Bauer will be given leeway to find their places in the team, but both are fast finishers, while Alex Howes, Jacob Rathe and Raymond Kreder move up from the team's Chipotle development squad.

The "island of misfit toys"

Some may see the signing of Dekker, who admitted to doping and who served a two-year suspension, as going against the team's anti-doping mission, but team manager Jonathan Vaughters told Cyclingnews that he is convinced that Dekker is committed to racing clean, and has the talent to succeed at the top level.

"We've done 18 months of testing on him to determine this," Vaughters said. "That included power tests every month and corresponding blood tests. His power should go up as his training increases, but his blood values shouldn't. That's exactly what happened, and his last tests when he won Duo Normand were world class."

The amount of talent in the Dutch rider coupled with his relative bargain contract price after his suspension gave Dekker the edge over other riders who were without contracts.

"Should I turn down an athlete who's in the top five per cent of guys from a physiological standpoint because he got caught [doping] when many others in his generation didn't get caught? That's a wrong decision.

"It is ethically wrong to toss aside someone for something they did because they got caught, but to welcome people who've done the same thing in their past and simply didn't get caught. It's an attitude that's taken far too often in cycling."

Vaughters said that Dekker arrived in the USA for the camp without a firm commitment, and that the decision came down to whether or not he could fit in with the team.

"He was scared, he came here without a contract at the beginning of camp. He stood up in front of the team and said this is what I did and it was wrong, and I want a second chance. It's not an easy thing to do ... especially for him - coming off the plane, not really knowing what to expect. I threw him off the deep end and didn't give him a lot of reassurances that it would work out.

"As the week progressed, he showed that he's willing to be a team player and to do things our way, not to do it his way or anyone else's. From an ethical standpoint, I feel like I need to give him a chance."

As far as Alex Rasmussen, Vaughters said he would honour the Dane's contract, which was not affected by his multiple whereabouts violations. Rasmussen tallied up three separate failures to accurately report his whereabouts to the anti-doping authorities, but blamed the lapses on "stupid mistakes". His federation dismissed his case when it found that the UCI failed to report his violation in a timely manner, as specified in its own rules. "It wasn't even guilty or not guilty, they dismissed it. He has a perfectly valid contract and will be racing with us next year," Vaughters said.

Returning riders set the tone

The team's veterans provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of Garmin-Cervélo. From the sincerity of Tyler Farrar and Tom Danielson to the grateful Johan Vansummeren, the group's tight bonds were far from staged. The night's top entertainment came from the always frank David Millar giving amusing anecdotes from the Tour de France and Christian Vande Velde, who sported outrageous argyle trousers. But the night's biggest laugh, as usual, was from David Zabriskie, who performed a special song dedicated to Vaughters.

2012 Team Garmin-Cervélo

Returning:

Andreas Klier

Andrew Talansky

Christian Vande Velde

Christophe Le Mevel

Dan Martin

David Millar

David Zabriskie

Heinrich Haussler

Johan Vansummeren

Martijn Maaskant

Michel Kreder

Murilo Fischer

Peter Stetina

Ramunas Navardauskas

Ryder Hesjedal

Sep Vanmarcke

Tom Danielson

Tom Peterson

Tyler Farrar

New riders:

Alex Howes (neo)

Jacob Rathe (neo)

Raymond Kreder (neo)

Nathan Haas (neo)

Jack Bauer (Endura)

Thomas Dekker

Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Robby Hunter (RadioShack)

Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack)

Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad)

Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek)

Directors:

Johnny Weltz

Bingen Fernandez

Eric VanLancker

Geert Van Bondt

Charly Wegelieus

Director of Competition:

Allan Peiper

