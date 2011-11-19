Michael Rasmussen finds Alex Rasmussen outcome unfair

Embattled Tour de France leader Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Makoto Ayano)

Michael Rasmussen doesn't think it is fair that he was suspended for two years for violating the whereabouts requirements but that Alex Rasmussen was not punished.

Alex Rasmussen had been temporarily suspended for three different whereabouts violations, but earlier this week the Danish Olympic Committee dismissed the case on procedural grounds, saying the International Cycling Union took too long to notify him.

Michael Rasmussen, now with Team Christina Watches, said there were procedural errors in his case as well. He was charged with multiple violations in the lead up to the 2007 Tour de France, and subsequently banned for two years.

“What primarily strikes me in the treatment of these cases is that they are not from the outset transferred to a larger structure that is completely unrelated to the various federations or national interest,” Rasmussen told politiken.dk.

“That is in my opinion, a prerequisite for a fully impartial decision. It might sting a little in my heart when I hear that Alex has been acquitted because of a procedural error. I think I first showed more of that kind, without it being noted.”

Michael Rasmussen was not surprised though at the outcome of the case against Alex Rasmussen, to whom he is not related.

“Already in the statements he made earlier, I sensed that he had a hope of avoiding the maximum ban of two years. It seems a little strange to me.”

Alex Rasmussen's case was heard in Denmark, while Michael Rasmussen's case was dealt with by the Monaco Cycling Federation.