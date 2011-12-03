UCI appeals Kolobnev case to CAS

Alexsandr Kolobnev (Katusha) could be an outsider for victory (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The International Cycling Union has appealed Alexandr Kolobnev's punishment for doping to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Russian anti-doping agency did not suspend the rider after his positive doping control.

“Yes, we appealed before the CAS,” UCI president Pat McQuaid told Reuters.

Kolobnev tested positive on the fifth stage of the year's Tour de France for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which can be used as a masking agent. He withdrew from the Tour and voluntarily suspended himself. He denied having used any doping, but the B-sample also came back positive.

The Russian anti-doping agency decided not to suspend him, but gave him a warning and fined him 1500 Swiss franc. It is not clear what Kolobnev's status with Katusha is, or whether he will ride for them in the coming year.