UCI announces changes to radio and onboard camera use

Having announced a women's WorldTour for 2016 and approved its reforms of the men's WorldTour, the UCI has released details from its two-day Management Committee meeting in Richmond, Virginia. The sport's governing body has announced the changes to several disciplines are aimed to "modernise and improve cycling’s organisational structures and to help shape the future of the sport."

The UCI have also released the 2016 men's WorldTour schedule which sees the Tour de Pologne clash with the Tour de France in July, and the Eneco Tour moved from early-August to mid-September. The 2016 World Championships will be held from October 9-16 in Qatar, and is currently the final race on the calendar.

Among the road changes approved by the management committee is article 2.2.024, allowing the "use of radio links or other remote means of communication between riders and their teams in the UCI WorldTour, class HC and class 1 events for Elite Men; UCI Women’s WorldTour and class 1 World Cup events for Elite Women; and time trial events".

With onboard camera's becoming a common addition to bikes in the WorldTour peloton, the management committee also signed off on Article 1.3.024, authorising "the use of onboard cameras without the need for teams and organisers to request permission from the UCI".

The third change approved at the meeting was integration of the Extreme Weather Protocol into UCI Regulations after it was trialled at several races this season.

UCI president Brian Cookson said the changes are part of his commitment to see the sport grow since his election two years ago.

"The UCI's mission is to develop the sport of cycling in all of its forms and I am delighted with the way the UCI Management Committee is fulfilling this task. Together we have already made tremendous progress in restoring trust in the UCI and lead change," Cookson said. "The decisions made today will take all of our disciplines to another level."

