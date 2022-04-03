UAE Team Emirates visit jury after Pogacar’s Tour of Flanders sprint remonstrations
“It was on the limit but that’s racing,” says DS Baldato after Pogacar finishes fourth
UAE Team Emirates spoke with the race judges after the Tour of Flanders, suspecting possible misconduct in the sprint after Tadej Pogačar missed out on the podium.
Pogačar crossed the line in fourth place after finding himself boxed in as he sprinted against Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix, and suddenly Dylan Van Baarle of Ineos Grenadiers and Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ who joined the two from behind in the final three hundred metres.
The Tour de France champion raised his arms as he crossed the line in apparent remonstration. Beyond the line he continued to gesticulate, clearly unhappy. Pogačar did not initially stop to speak but later spoke from the steps of his team bus and diplomatically played down any sense of controversy.
However at the same time UAE director Fabio Baldato made his way - on Pogačar’s bike - back from the bus to the finish area. He confirmed to Cyclingnews that he had been in talks with the race jury.
Baldato suggested the movement of Van Baarle and Madouas was “on the limit” of what’s acceptable but the matter did not go any further.
“I didn’t see the sprint from the car, so I wanted to be sure. The race commissaires took me to the video room and I watched the sprint,” Baldato told Cyclingnews.
“The commissaires had the same idea as I did, that it was close. I understand that the guys in front had almost come to a stop and they came up fast.
“For them it was a regular sprint, so I can’t complain. I just wanted to be sure. It was on the limit but that’s racing.”
