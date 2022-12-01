UAE Team Emirates unveil 2023 kit with switch to Pissei

UAE Team Emirates have switched kit suppliers, unveiling a new design for 2023 made by Italian brand Pissei.

The UAE-backed team have had their race kit made by Gobik in the past two seasons, with the Spanish brand having replaced Champion System, who supplied the team from their launch in 2017 through 2020.

Pissei, founded in Tuscany in 1978, will make its debut in the WorldTour peloton in 2023, with an overall design that follows a familiar pattern from previous years.

The team, home to two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, will have a choice of jerseys and shorts depending on the weather, with Pissei developing an all-new bespoke kit with ultralight and breathable fabrics for the hottest conditions.

The other kit is described as a "more thermal option", with both options avaiable in skinsuit versions for time trialling.

The team's riders were custom-fitted for the new threads at a recent pre-season gathering in Abu Dhabi.

"We are delighted to start this partnership with Pissei. Modern cycling clothing is advancing and improving continuously and Pissei are an innovative company at the forefront of that progression," said team CEO Mauro Gianetti.

"Their attention to detail with researching new textiles and seeking the best possible mix of comfort and aerodynamics makes them a good fit for UAE Team Emirates.

"We look forward to working with them over the coming years and tasting many victories with the Pissei name on our backs."

The new design

(Image credit: Pissei / UAE Team Emirates)

The first offering from Pissei does not rock the boat, making only subtle changes from the design of the past two seasons. The jersey is still white, with the logos of UAE, Emirates, Whoosh, Colnago and Adnoc running down the middle.

(Image credit: Pissei / UAE Team Emirates)

The main change comes with the sleeves, with a return to the all-black of 2017 and 2018 after the white of 2019 and 2020 and the red flashes of the past two years. There is also a new stripe of black on the rear, covering the middle pocket.

(Image credit: Pissei / UAE Team Emirates)

There's a minor change in the thin UAE flag appearing underneath the UAE logo rather than the Emirates logo. Elsewhere, the G42 logo has turned turquoise.

As for Pissei, its logo appears on the right breast with its heart logo, while the motto 'race with heart' is printed on the inside of the collar.