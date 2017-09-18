Tvetcov, Marcotte sign with UnitedHealthcare

Image 1 of 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Eric Marcotte (Image credit: Cylance Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto yellow for another day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 The UnitedHealthcare team riding in support of Travis McCabe during stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) happy after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The UnitedHealthcare team today announced two new signings for the 2018 season, Colorado Classic runner-up Serghei Tvetcov and former US road champion Eric Marcotte, and the renewal of American Gavin Mannion.

The 28-year-old Tvetkov came back to the Contintal ranks with Jelly Belly this season after two years in Europe with Androni Giocattoli, and quickly re-found success, taking second in the Tour of the Gila, third in the Tour of Utah and second at the Colorado Classic behind BMC's Manuel Senni. With UnitedHealthcare, Tvetcov will be supported in his goals of reaching the top step in a major US stage race.





Former US road and criterium champion Marcotte, 37, leaves the Cylance team and will be reunited with former teammate Travis McCabe.



