Tudor Pro Cycling unveils BMC race bike for 2024 season
The Swiss team will race on the BMC Teammachine R, the bike designed by BMC and RedBull Advanced Technologies
Team bike news and announcements look to be starting to come thick and fast now as Tudor Pro Cycling announces their 2024 race bike.
We covered the parting ways of AG2R Citroën and BMC last week. The French team will cease to race on BMC bikes next year, and this week announced a move to Van Rysel bikes and equipment for the 2024 season.
Almost immediately after that news broke, Tudor Pro Cycling - the UCI Pro Team owned by Fabian Cancellara - announced it will be racing on the BMC Teammachine R, the new bike developed by BMC and RedBull Advanced Technologies, in 2024.
The bike was officially launched in October, although we spotted it in prototype form a few times over the course of this year, the first of which was at the Critérium du Dauphiné. You can read our in-depth review of the bike from when we tested it at the US launch in late October.
|Frame
|BMC Teammachine R
|Wheels
|DT Swiss
|Groupset
|Sram Red AXS
|Tyres
|Schwalbe Pro One
|Pedals
|Wahoo
|Computers
|Wahoo
|Saddle
|Selle Italia
|Bar Tape
|Selle Italia
The team has already raced - and won - on the TeamMachine R this year, with Arvid De Kleijn winning a stage of the Deutschland Tour aboard the machine in August. Check out the video below to watch a new team bike in the team's special colourway being assembled at the team's smart-looking service course in Sursee, Switzerland.
The mechanic in the video uses an Abbey Tools Decade chain tool and Feedback Sports hex keys, two tools we featured in our Premium Tools deal hub yesterday if you are a keen home mechanic.
