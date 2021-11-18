Tsgabu Grmay extends with Team BikeExchange for another two years

Tsgabu Grmay has signed with Team BikeExchange for another two years, with the Ethiopian support rider’s contract with the Australian-based squad now extending through to the end of 2023.

Grmay joined the team in 2019 and the 30 year old, who has strengthened the squad’s climbing capabilities, has now completed seven Grand Tours along with his tenth season in the professional peloton.

“We are happy to be able to keep working with a collaborative rider such as Tsgabu,” Team BikeExchange general manager, Brent Copeland, said in a statement. “He is a real team player and with his help and commitment we will continue to bring lots of support to our climbers during the busy WorldTour season.

“He is part of our family and he had some difficult moments during the past months, but we have always supported and put full trust in him, and we are sure he will keep pushing and giving his best to help GreenEDGE Cycling reach many successes.”

Grmay, who has been the Ethiopian national time trial champion six times and road race champion three times, comes from the country’s northern region of Tigray which has been embroiled in a brutal civil war.

“I’m so happy, lucky and proud to be part of this team and after three years I’m sure to say that it’s really a special team for me and why I was looking forward to renewing my contract,” said Grmay. It hasn’t been an easy year for me with too many up and downs and I must say that the team continued to support me all the time, through all the good and bad times!

“I really appreciated the support of the team, and this was one more reason to stay in this family. For the coming years, I’m very motivated to do good racing and focusing on my climbing skills. I’m sure that I can improve more and achieve better results as well as helping my GC leaders.”

Team BikeExchange has also recently announced the extension of it's contract with Chris Juul-Jensen and the signing of Kelland O'Brien, Jan Maas, Lawson Craddock, Jesús David Peña, Alexandre Balmer and Campbell Stewart.