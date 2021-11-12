BikeExchange sign former Team Wiggins rider and Olympic medalist Campbell Stewart

Campbell Stewart has signed a two-year contract with BikeExchange, becoming the fifth New Zealander to sign with the Australian outfit. Campbell, 23, won a silver medal in the Omnium at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer and won a track world title in 2019.

Campbell spent 2018 on the roster of the Team Wiggins squad but his main discipline was always the track. He rode consistently on the road in the second half of this year, with a race programme that included the Tour of Norway, and several events in both France and Belgium as part of the Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy.

“I have been following GreenEDGE Cycling for years and I am excited to be joining,” Campbell said in a press release issued by his future team.

Campbell is well aware that the first few months of his 2022 season will involve a transitional period as he ventures into the WorldTour on a permanent basis.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for me and I will do everything possible to make it a success. Of course, I will need some time to adapt to the new environment, but I’m sure I will fit well with Team BikeExchange and the team spirit. Between December and January I’ll begin to work with the staff and team members and I am really looking forward to learning as much as possible from everyone as I turn my attentions more to the road.”

General manager Brent Copeland welcomed Campbell to the team and highlighted the New Zealander’s track pedigree and the progress that the young rider has made on the road so far in his career.

"Campbell is undoubtedly one of the world's most extraordinary track cycling talents. His palmares speaks for itself with multiple world championship medals, plus a silver medal in the Omnium at the Tokyo Olympics. Campbell has also shown what he is capable of on the road as well, with two wins in France and a stage win in New Zealand this year,” Copeland said.

“Our team has always been attentive in our search for talent. For this reason, we have decided to offer him the opportunity to join our squad, confident that he will be able to continue his career as he starts to focus on the road."

Cambell is the fifth new signing for the Australian team with Lawson Craddock, Matteo Sobrero, Alexandre Balmer, and David Jesus Peña all joining ahead of 2022.