Juul-Jensen signs up for another two years at Team BikeExchange

Chris Juul-Jensen is set to spend at least eight seasons with Team BikeExchange as the Danish rider extended his contract with the Australian-based squad for another two years, taking it through to the end of 2023.

The hard-working domestique, who last snatched a win for himself during stage 4 of the Tour de Suissee in 2018, has been at the team since 2018, shifting from Tinkoff-Saxo where he spent four seasons.

“It was an obvious choice for me to renew with Team BikeExchange. I have spent six fantastic years with the team surrounded by many incredible colleagues,” said Juul-Jensen. “They are what I enjoy the most on this team and what motivates me every time I pin on a number.



“We win and lose together; we stick together always. This is what creates the passion and the hunger to go out and race hard. I can’t wait to go out and win races with the team next year.”

The 32 year-old rider has become a regular fixture in the team's Tour de France squad in recent years, also riding the Giro d’Italia this season in support of Simon Yates, who came third overall.

Team BikeExchange said Juul-Jensen remains an important foundation of the engine room, helping deliver team victories on hilly Grand Tours stages to flat one-day races, but was also a valuable mentor for young riders.

“We are happy to keep working together with Chris, a very intelligent rider who always helps the team in many different races and situations, not only while racing on his bike, but also supporting the team off the bike and delivering constructive feedback,” general manager Brent Copeland said in a statement. “We count on his full support and commitment to stay with GreenEDGE Cycling, his determination is what we need to continue our journey.”