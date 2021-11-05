Lawson Craddock signs for Team BikeExchange

Lawson Craddock will ride for Team BikeExchange in 2022 after signing a two-year contract with the squad. The American arrives after spending the past six seasons at EF Education-Nippo.

“Everything came together quite late for the 2022 season, and I am very excited to be joining Team BikeExchange,” Craddock said in a statement issued by his new team.

“The culture around the team is also very important for me, especially in this sport, and with their family approach I am sure we can reach top results together. It will be a big change for me after six years with my former team, but I am very excited to be getting to know my new teammates and the new environment.”

Craddock turned professional with Giant-Shimano in 2014, placing third overall in the Tour of California in his debut season, before moving to the Slipstream set-up two years later. The Texan scored top 10 finishes at the Tour of California, Tour of the Basque Country, Tour of Utah and Amstel Gold Race during his tenure at the team, and he won the US time trial title in 2021.

“Over the last couple of years, I felt that I was in a comfortable role and this new challenge will stimulate me even more,’ the 29-year-old said.

“I will have new challenges, roles, and different calendar of races, so it should be refreshing for me and for my motivation. It’s going to be nice to be the American in the team, which from my previous experience fits quite well with the Australian mentality.”

Craddock is the third new signing that Team BikeExchange have announced for 2022, following the arrival of Matteo Sobrero from Astana and of neo-professional Jesús David Peña. The squad will continue to be backed by owner and founder Gerry Ryan in 2022 under the name of BikeExchange-Jayco, with Simon Yates and Michael Matthews remaining in place as the team leaders.

“[Craddock] is a world-class time trial specialist and a guy who is renowned for getting stuck in and rolling his sleeves up for his teammates,” said directeur sportif Matt White.

“These are all qualities we were looking for to bolster next year’s roster.”