Truck driver runs over Andrey Amador, smashing his bike - 'it's a miracle he only injured his foot' says family
Costa Rican reportedly suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula
EF Education-EasyPost confirmed reports on Saturday that their Costa Rican rider Andrey Amador was injured in a serious incident while training outside of Barcelona on Thursday.
The Costa Rican outlet Teletica.com contacted Amador's mother Raisa Bikkazakova, who confirmed the news that Amador was on a training ride when he was struck by a truck that crossed into his lane.
A photo surfaced on social media of what is said to be Amador's Cannondale team bike, with the frame and wheels crushed but further details of the incident were unavailable.
The team issued a statement on social media, writing, "Andrey Amador was involved in a training accident while riding outside of Barcelona [on] Thursday, May 9.
"Amador slipped on a gravel climb, his bike went under a truck, and his foot was run over. He suffered fractures to his ankle and foot but no other injuries. Join us in wishing him all the best in his recovery."
Amador resides in Girona, about 100 kilometres from Barcelona. It is unclear where the crash took place.
Teletica.com reported that his mother had been communicating with Amador's wife, and said "it was miracle that it was just the injury to his foot".
He reportedly underwent surgery to correct fractures to his tibia and fibula at a hospital in Barcelona. The timeline of his recovery is as yet unclear.
