Triple winner Mark Cavendish to miss Scheldeprijs

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

British sprinter's next race is set to be Tour of Türkiye in late April

Mark Cavendish during his most recent race, March's Milano-Torino, which he abandoned
Mark Cavendish during his most recent race, March's Milano-Torino, which he abandoned (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astana Qazaqstan has confirmed that triple Scheldeprijs winner Mark Cavendish will not be taking part in the race this year after illness saw the Briton miss out on several Classics this spring.

Cavendish won the largely flat Classic, held midweek between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, in 2008, 2011 and 2014. He will instead race the Tour of Türkiye in the second half of April, followed by the Tour de Hongrie in early May as he builds towards the summer and the Tour de France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.