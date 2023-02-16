Trek wants you to ditch your car with its new Fetch Cargo bike range

Trek has entered the cargo bike arena by launching the Fetch e-cargo bike range. The two-bike Fetch+ range has been developed with an aim of aiding sustainable travel for families. The range has been designed with children as one of the major focuses and promises to allow riders to travel more easily with both children and cargo.

Sales of cargo bikes have increased dramatically in the last few years, with more and more people using them as a green alternative to a car to transport just about anything that will fit in them. Trek has recognised this growing trend and designed the two-model Fetch+ e-cargo range, citing research it has done across the globe to help get more families on bikes and to replace cars.

The Fetch+4 is Trek's top-tier Fetch model, there's room for five children and it's pictured here fitted with the Rain Fly cover (Image credit: Trek )

The Fetch+2 is the more compact cargo solution of the two models in the range and aims to solve travel problems for families. The Fetch+2 can be fitted with two aftermarket child seats at the rear to transport children safely. As children grow, users can then graduate to what Trek calls the 'The family package' replacing the child seats with a 'safari bar' for children to hold on to, footrests on either side of the bike, backrests and seat pads. The total carry weight for the Fetch+2 is 200kg. Whilst the rear panniers and rack are rated to 72kg each, whilst the front rack can carry up to 9kg.

Cargo can then be stored in PVC-free hard plastic panniers, these also serve to protect children's feet, which is one of the reasons they were chosen over soft panniers. They also have drain holes in the bottom to prevent flooding and aid cleaning should owners need to hose them out. The panniers and mudguards will be available in four different colours for customisation. Lighting is also taken care of by front and rear pre-installed lights connected to the Bosch Power Pack battery.

The larger Fetch+4 model is designed to be able to carry more cargo and more children. It has the ability to carry up to five children thanks to its large 240-litre front bucket which has a max load of 80kg, on top of the 27kg limit of the rear rack. There are two reclinable five-point harness seats (max 25kg) in the bike's bucket which also have headrests.

Transport options can be customised in the front bucket and an extra front bench and child seat can also be added in. Additional panniers or a child seat can also be added to the rack at the rear of the bike. For use in foul weather, the TPU plastic 'Rain Fly' can be added to cover children and provide protection from the elements.

The Fetch+4 also uses a unique steering by cable system to the front end to improve handling and turning confidence on the larger bike. This means the handlebars only have to turn 65 degrees for the front wheel to turn 85 degrees.

The Fetch+2 can be fitted with two rear child seats or the 'family package' with bench seat for bigger children (Image credit: Trek )

Both Fetch+ models will use the new BES3 Smart digital e-bike system from Bosch. The drive unit itself is the specifically developed cargo line from Bosch which packs 85nm of torque alongside 250 watts of power, providing powerful pedal-assist-only support for the additional bulk of a cargo bike alongside consistent and safe acceleration. The motor and transmission also automatically decouple if the max e-bike speed limit is exceeded, based on the territory it's sold in.

Both Fetch+ models will have four different riding modes; eco, tour+, auto and cargo. Cargo mode in particular is specially adapted, providing up to 400% of the rider's own power and optimising starting behaviour under full load. The Fetch+2 is equipped with the downtube-mounted Bosch Powertube 500-watt-hour battery and the +4 model has the Powertube 750-watt-hour, the flagship Bosch battery.

An integrated hill hold function also prevents the bikes from rolling backwards down hills when laden with heavy or precious loads, and both bikes are fitted with kickstands.

The entire system can be controlled on both bikes using the LED remote on the handlebars in conjunction with the Bosch eBike Flow app. You can adjust riding modes in the app, get a complete overview of things like range, battery life, and service appointments, and see all the usual ride metrics like speed and time. Alternatively, mount your phone to the bike's handlebar smartphone grip and it will turn your phone into the e-bike display. The handlebar-mounted LED remote then allows you to switch screens on your smartphone easily, and there is also a built-in wireless phone charging feature which can be used as long as your phone supports this technology.

In addition to one of the best bike locks, Trek recommends using the Bosch eBike Flow app which also has an e-bike lock feature for better theft protection. The Fetch +4 model also has a connect module featuring a built-in e-bike alarm. Using intelligent motion detection, it can work out whether the bike is being moved with force reacting with sound and light alerts, as well as letting you track your bike in the app to hopefully give you the best fighting chance in the event of a theft.

Your smartphone can provide a head-up display using the Bosch eBike Flow app (Image credit: Trek )

Each bike is available in just one size, with an adjustable one-size-fits-most design. The Fetch+2 has an adjustable stem and seatpost, while the Fetch+4 should fit riders from 155-190cm and also has an adjustable dropper seatpost to aid adjustability and getting on and off the bike.

Frames are constructed from Trek's Alpha Gold Aluminium. The Fetch+2 uses 20-inch wheels, while the Fetch+4 benefits from a larger 27.5 wheel at the rear and a 20-inch front wheel.

Frames have a lifetime Trek warranty whilst the motor has a two-year Bosch warranty. The batteries themselves have a 500-cycle or two-year warranty from Bosch, and bikes can be serviced by Trek and Bosch-certified technicians.

Batteries can be charged on and off the bike and a full charge will take around four and a half hours for the Fetch+2 and six hours for the Fetch+4. A range-boost battery option will also be available from Trek retailers.

The Fetch+2 will be available in three colours, including Blue Sage, Lava Red and Galactic Grey, while the Fetch+4 will be available in Galactic Grey and Lava Red.

The Fetch+2 is priced at £4,500 and the Fetch+4 will be £7,200. International pricing is yet to be confirmed.