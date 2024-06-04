Trek teases secret 'invisible' new gravel bike in wake of Unbound

Is this the new Trek Checkpoint, or another amalgamation of models?

Unbound 200 Womens
(Image credit: Lifetime - Taylor Chase)

The mud - or dust this year - is slowly settling after a weekend of fantastic racing at Unbound Gravel 2024.

The racing there provides heaps of new and interesting gravel tech, products and hacks to deal with the challenging route. We have a premium Unbound mega tech gallery for you to enjoy, along with a pair of custom-painted Factor Ostros, a brace of canary yellow Colnago G4-Xs and three Felt gravel race bikes.

