Unreleased computers, tantalizing components and lots of tape: A double Unbound bike check

Unbound Gravel 2024 earned its spot at the pinnacle of the gravel race calendar due to the notoriously demanding terrain throughout the Flint Hills of Kansas and has grown to be a career-defining victory for those who conquer the 200-mile course.

Former WorldTour pro Nathan Haas and 2019 champion Amity Rockwell have each built up one of the latest gravel bikes on the market, the Colnago G4-X, to take on the 2024 edition of the race.

The Colnago G4-X is a pretty new gravel bike and both Rockwell and Haas have chosen different builds, with some interesting component choices, like the pair of Factor Ostro Gravel bikes we also featured which were raced by Rob Britton and Jordan Schleck.

You can also head to our premium Unbound Mega tech gallery for more in-depth tech coverage from the biggest gravel race of the year.

Entering his third year of gravel racing, Haas has turned to his learnings from his initial efforts at Unbound with a G4-X build focused on a mix of capability and durability. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

On the side of capability, this mix of a Campagnolo rotor and a SRAM Red caliper was noteworthy. Haas commented the braking performance significantly improved with the addition of the Italian disc. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A 48-tooth Garbaruk chainring uses a chamfered design with an engineered 'mud gap' to keep grime off the teeth. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

SRAM's Eagle AXS cassette and derailleur give Haas a massive gear range for the steep pitches throughout the course. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

45mm Schwalbe G-One Overland tyres seem to be a popular selection for much of the elite field. Haas mounted them to a pair of Enve SES 3.4 wheels. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Pro tip: Electrical tape works just fine to secure some extra supplies. We fear for the frame's paint with that chunky multi-tool though. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

One tube, a of couple tyre levers, and more tape! Is this more aero than a saddle bag? Maybe Dylan Johnson knows. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

More advanced cargo storage techniques for the necessary mud stick. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Amity Rockwells Colnago G4-X Unbound bike

Rockwell sported a G4-X of her own with a pretty different build list (Image credit: David Kennedy)

What caught our eye was an unreleased cycling computer from Coros called the Dura. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A control knob and power button on the side of handle navigation of the sleek head unit. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

A 40-tooth 1x SRAM Force AXS chainring and SRAM Eagle AXS derailleur/cassette make up the drivetrain. (Image credit: David Kennedy)

Rockwell went for a neat saddle bag rather than taping spares to her frame. Note the zip orientation on this bag for easy access. (Image credit: David Kennedy)