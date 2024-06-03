Unreleased computers, tantalizing components and lots of tape: A double Unbound bike check

By
Contributions from
published

We check out Amity Rockwell and Nathan Haas' Colnago G4-X gravel bikes

A pair of images combined, showing the G4X logo on the fork leg and different brake calipers of the two bikes
(Image credit: David Kennedy)

Unbound Gravel 2024 earned its spot at the pinnacle of the gravel race calendar due to the notoriously demanding terrain throughout the Flint Hills of Kansas and has grown to be a career-defining victory for those who conquer the 200-mile course.

Former WorldTour pro Nathan Haas and 2019 champion Amity Rockwell have each built up one of the latest gravel bikes on the market, the Colnago G4-X, to take on the 2024 edition of the race. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

David Kennedy
With contributions from