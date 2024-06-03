Unreleased computers, tantalizing components and lots of tape: A double Unbound bike check
We check out Amity Rockwell and Nathan Haas' Colnago G4-X gravel bikes
Unbound Gravel 2024 earned its spot at the pinnacle of the gravel race calendar due to the notoriously demanding terrain throughout the Flint Hills of Kansas and has grown to be a career-defining victory for those who conquer the 200-mile course.
Former WorldTour pro Nathan Haas and 2019 champion Amity Rockwell have each built up one of the latest gravel bikes on the market, the Colnago G4-X, to take on the 2024 edition of the race.
The Colnago G4-X is a pretty new gravel bike and both Rockwell and Haas have chosen different builds, with some interesting component choices, like the pair of Factor Ostro Gravel bikes we also featured which were raced by Rob Britton and Jordan Schleck.
You can also head to our premium Unbound Mega tech gallery for more in-depth tech coverage from the biggest gravel race of the year.
Amity Rockwells Colnago G4-X Unbound bike
