Trek takes the fight to Garmin with new CarBack Radar rear light

Trek, known predominantly for its bikes, has long made a selection of genuinely excellent bike lights under its Bontrager subsidiary. Its Flare RT, for example, has long existed in our guide to the best bike lights, as has a selection of its front lights.

In recent years, that Bontrager name has been phased out somewhat, but if today's news is anything to go by, the product development continues apace, as the Trek range has an all-new flagship light on offer, complete with inbuilt radar technology, called the CarBack.

Now, I know what you're thinking, and much like the existing – longstanding – Garmin Varia RTL515, Trek's new product promises to combine the performance of the brand's market-leading rear light technology with a rear-facing radar that will alert you of approaching traffic from behind.

Trek says it will connect to your bike computer via ANT+ or an app on your smartphone (presumably via Bluetooth), and allow you to see where on the road behind you a car is at any given time, and how quickly they may be approaching.

Like its Flare RT rear light, Trek describes it as a Daytime Running Light, promising visibility from up to two kilometres away. Meanwhile, it also says the new inbuilt radar is able to detect vehicles at up to 240 metres.

Radar technology is well revered by the Cyclingnews product testers. It integrates naturally into riding habits and gives a real sense of increased safety, but Trek knows that it's got stiff competition from Garmin, whose Varia radar and rear-light combos have been on the market for over half a decade already.

But Trek remains confident. In the product's media release, Trek explicitly calls out its competitor by promising a "best in class experience compared to Garmin Varia and other competitors."

Those other competitors are currently few in number. Garmin's patent on the technology expired in 2021, according to reports by DC Rainmaker, and two lesser-known companies were both quick to jump on the bandwagon with Bryton launching the Gardia and Magene launching the Magicshine Seemee in the summer of 2022.

Trek's entry into the market might be a little delayed by comparison, but the on-paper specs appear competitive. It will feature USB-C charging, IPX7 waterproofing, and connectivity to all of the major bike computers. It will also boast a newly designed mount that Trek says will work with all bikes, including its Madone aero bike.

It will be priced at £169.99 / $199.99 / €199.99 / AU$299, and is available to buy at Trek Bikes right away.