Trek-Segafredo voted best WorldTour jersey of 2017

Bora-Hansgrohe a close second, as LottoNL-Jumbo comes last

Image 1 of 18

The 2017 Trek-Segafredo racing colours

(Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)
Image 2 of 18

Sam Bennett in the 2017 Bora-hansgrohe kit

(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 3 of 18

Mark Cavendish in the 2017 Dimension Data colours

(Image credit: Scott Mitchell)
Image 4 of 18

Michal Kwiatkowski in the new Castelli jersey

(Image credit: Castelli)
Image 5 of 18

Vincenzo Nibali jokes around pre-stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Richie Porte (BMC) powering up Paracombe to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

Four time stage winner in 2016, Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

Waiting for Cannondale-Drapac to unveil their new POC team kit at the Roleur Classic in London

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Image 9 of 18

Nairo Quintana shows off the 2017 Movistar kit

(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 10 of 18

The FDJ kit for 2017

(Image credit: FDJ)
Image 11 of 18

Katusha-Alpecin's Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

Elia Viviani, Tom Boonen and Matteo Malucelli on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

Hansen wears Lotto eyewear and hasn't been told it's more aerodynamic to wear the glasses over the helmet straps

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 14 of 18

Fabio Aru shows off the new Astana kit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Louis Meintjes (UAE Abu Dhabi)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Jan Bakelants signs autographs at the start of stage five of the Tour Down Under

Image 17 of 18

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Team Sunweb)
Image 18 of 18

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews readers have voted the Trek-Segafredo jersey the best in the WorldTour peloton for the 2017 season.

The red and black design, which will be worn by riders such as Alberto Contador, Bauke Mollema and John Degenkolb, received almost 100 points more than second place Bora-Hansgrohe and their black and blue design.

Readers were given the opportunity to pick their three favourite kits for 2017, with the first choice getting three points towards their total, second getting two and one point going to the third choice.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe, the team of world champion Peter Sagan, were streets ahead of the rest of the competition with Dimension Data over 3,000 points behind.

Team Sky’s new Castelli offering came in fourth place with BMC Racing’s red jersey rounding out the top five.

At the back of the pack is LottoNl-Jumbo’s yellow and black jersey, with AG2R La Mondiale and UAE Abu Dhabi scraping in just ahead of them.  

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo7447pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe7359
3Team Dimension-Data4124
4Team Sky3954
5BMC Racing Team3297
6Bahrain-Merida3276
7Orica-Scott3183
8Cannondale-Drapac2902
9Movistar2205
10FDJ1939
11Katusha-Alpecin1865
12Quick-Step Flooring1762
13Lotto-Soudal1598
14Astana1556
15Team Sunweb1340
16UAE Abu Dhabi1290
17AG2R La Mondiale1273
18LottoNL-Jumbo1260