Trek-Segafredo voted best WorldTour jersey of 2017
Bora-Hansgrohe a close second, as LottoNL-Jumbo comes last
Cyclingnews readers have voted the Trek-Segafredo jersey the best in the WorldTour peloton for the 2017 season.
The red and black design, which will be worn by riders such as Alberto Contador, Bauke Mollema and John Degenkolb, received almost 100 points more than second place Bora-Hansgrohe and their black and blue design.
Readers were given the opportunity to pick their three favourite kits for 2017, with the first choice getting three points towards their total, second getting two and one point going to the third choice.
Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe, the team of world champion Peter Sagan, were streets ahead of the rest of the competition with Dimension Data over 3,000 points behind.
Team Sky’s new Castelli offering came in fourth place with BMC Racing’s red jersey rounding out the top five.
At the back of the pack is LottoNl-Jumbo’s yellow and black jersey, with AG2R La Mondiale and UAE Abu Dhabi scraping in just ahead of them.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|7447
|pts
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7359
|3
|Team Dimension-Data
|4124
|4
|Team Sky
|3954
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|3297
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|3276
|7
|Orica-Scott
|3183
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2902
|9
|Movistar
|2205
|10
|FDJ
|1939
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1865
|12
|Quick-Step Flooring
|1762
|13
|Lotto-Soudal
|1598
|14
|Astana
|1556
|15
|Team Sunweb
|1340
|16
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|1290
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1273
|18
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|1260
