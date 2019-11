Trek-Segafredo reveal 2017 racing kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 The 2017 Trek-Segafredo racing colours (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 24 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 24 The Trek-Segafredo riders check out their new kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 24 The view from the back (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 24 Trek-Segafredo have gone for black and red socks (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 24 The 2017 jersey is revealed (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 24 The 2017 Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 24 Alberto Contador (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 9 of 24 The 2017 Trek-Segafredo apparel is made by Sportful (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 10 of 24 Edward Theuns (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 11 of 24 Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 12 of 24 A flying Pete Stetina (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 13 of 24 Kiel Reijnen (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 14 of 24 Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 15 of 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 16 of 24 Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 17 of 24 Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 18 of 24 John Degenkolb (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 19 of 24 USA national champion Greg Daniel (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 20 of 24 Haimar Zubeldia (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 21 of 24 Trek-Segafredo also revealed their colours in Australia (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 22 of 24 Trek-Segafredo go for red, white and lots of black (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 23 of 24 Trek-Segafredo take a break from training (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 24 of 24 Trek-Segafredo test their new kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The Trek-Segafredo team has revealed its new colours for 2017, opting for a red and black striped look.

The US-registered team have been training in a fluorescent kit recently but unveiled their 2017 racing colours at a presentation in Mallorca and simultaniously in Australia. The new kit is made by Sportful.

The shorts and lower body have a pin-stripe black design, with the upper body and shoulders bright red. The Trek logo stands out in the red, while coffee brand Segafredo is in the black section of the jersey.

US national champion Greg Daniel and Italian national champion Giacomo Nizzolo both have traditional looking jerseys. Daniel has a stars and stripes jersey, while Nizzolo sports a traditional red, white and green jersey.

Alberto Contador leads Trek-Segafredo as he targets the Tour de France, while fellow new signing John Degenkolb leads the Classics squad.

#ICYMI We will race in red this year! pic.twitter.com/uIkgsUFtoq