Sneak peek at Trek-Segafredo bikes - News shorts

An Alberto Contador fan page has posted a sneak peek at the Spaniard's new Trek Emonda via Twitter today. Contador gave the world another glimpse of the bike in his indoor training video earlier this month.

Trek-Segafredo is one of the last WorldTour teams to unveil its new jersey design, waiting until January 13 to roll out the new look. But judging from the team's photo of its socks, it is safe to bet the jersey will be black and red.

Ruffoni to lead Bardiani-CSF in San Juan

Nicola Ruffoni will head up the Bardiani-CSF squad for the Vuelta Ciclista a la Provincia de San Juan in Argentina later this month, according to Ciclismo Internacional.

The 26-year-old Ruffoni and his team are currently in Calpe, Spain for a training camp. Luca Wackermann, Edoardo Zardini, Lorenzo Rota, Mirco Maestri and Nicolò Pacinotti will round out the team.

Bardiani-CSF will then contest the Dubai Tour and GP Costa degli Etruschi as they seek to earn a wildcard invitation to the Giro d'Italia.

Xabier Zandio rejoins Sky as directeur sportif

Xabier Zandio announced his retirement from Team Sky at the end of 2016, but has rejoined the team as a directeur sportif, the team announced today via Twitter.

Zandio, 38, raced for six seasons with Sky. He began his career with iBanesto in 2001, and remained with the Spanish team through its transition to Caisse d'Epargne.

Luis Leon Sanchez to race Giro, Vuelta with Aru

Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez will race two Grand Tours in 2017 alongside the team's GC leader Fabio Aru, Sanchez' agent announced today.

The Spaniard begins his season next week at the Tour Down Under, and then will return for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on his home turf.

His season continues in Portugal at the Volta ao Algarve before Paris-Nice, a race he won in 2009.

Milan-San Remo, the Vuelta al País Vasco and the Ardennes Classics are all on the menu for Sanchez before the Giro de Italia. Then, the Tour de Suisse will determine if he competes in the national championships. He will take a break and then ramp up at the Tour de Pologne for the Vuelta a España.