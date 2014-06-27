Trek one-two at Luxembourg national time trial championships

Image 1 of 2 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Trek Bicycle Corporation) Image 2 of 2 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) claimed a maiden national Luxembourg time trial crown as he beat teammate and defending champion Bob Jungels by five seconds over the 21km course. 2012 champion Ben Gastauer (Ag2r La Mondiale) was third, 37 seconds in arrears to Didier.

Jungels was favoured to retain his national title and was in the hot seat when Didier started out on the course. Didier trailed Jungels after the first lap of the undulating and technical parcours but finished strongly to upset his younger teammate.

"It was quite a hard circuit, it had a little bit of everything with technical corners, false-flats and up and downs, before finishing on a flat road," Didier said. "We had to do two laps and I was trailing Bob after the first lap. I tried to hold my pace, and in the end it went really well. I didn't expect that I could beat him! I am happy! At the intermediate I was told I was behind Bob by around 10 seconds.

Didier was the 2012 Luxembourg road race champion and also has a U23 title against the clock. Last year Didier was runner up to Jungels and was also close to the win in 2009 when he finished runner up and was relieved to finally clinch the title.

"This is my win in the National TT as a professional; I had done it as a U23 before. I was surprised to beat him [Jungels], but I attribute that to coming into the nationals with good form from the Tour de Suisse. Otherwise I would not have beaten him."

Despite being disappointment not being able to defend his title, Jungels was happy to see his teammate claim the win.

"I did not have a great day," Jungels said. "I was feeling very good and confident in training the days before, but I knew immediately in the first lap that it was not my day. You have these days; that's sport.

"Of course the most important thing in the national championships is that the team gets the jersey and it does not matter who. Laurent really deserves it, he did a great ride today and I am super happy for him, he is a great friend of mine."