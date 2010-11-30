Trek-Brentjens Team signs Beerten

Image 1 of 3 Four cross star Anneke Beerten will race some cross country in 2011. (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 3 Anneke Beerten catches some air (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 3 of 3 Anneke Beerten will race for Trek Brentjens Mountain Bike team in 2011 (Image credit: Irmo Keizer)

Dutch four cross star Anneke Beerten has signed with the Trek-Brentjens Mountain Bike Racing Team effective January 1, 2011. During her career, Beerten has won the four cross World Cup three consecutive times from 2007 to 2009, but in the coming season, she will also race some cross country events.

"It will be quite a challenge to race both in four cross as well as cross country races this year," said Beerten. "I love a challenge, and I will do everything I can do to reach my goals."

"I am proud and happy to be joining Bart Brentjens' mountain bike team. His experience, both in racing as well as in team management, reassures a solid foundation for my plans. I look forward to the upcoming season with my new team, new sponsors and new challenges."

"In her discipline, four cross, she has been at the top of her game for years and is competing at the very highest world level," said Team Manager Brentjens. "Anneke is also very professional with her own PR, and I am sure we as a team and our sponsors will benefit in this respect as well. Plus, I am excited to have Anneke compete in several cross country races for next year. With the cross country being an Olympic discipline, we will do everything we can to support her in achieving her goals."