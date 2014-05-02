Travis Meyer released from hospital

Image 1 of 2 Travis Meyer (Drapac) leads Jens Voigt (Trek), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) in the break. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Oh yeah baby! Gold medallist and Aussie Road Champion Travis Meyer from Western Australia. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Travis Meyer (Drapac) was training in preparation of the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Andorra when an accident, in which he suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull, broken jaw and arm on April 12 saw him hospitalised. The 24-year-old has now been released from a Barcelona hospital and has returned to his European home in Girona, stating he was "lucky" he didn't incur greater injuries than sustained.

"My recovery is coming along really well," said Meyer. "I am much better than I was even a week ago."

"I was lucky to end up with 'only' a broken jaw near my chin, a fracture in my joint near my ear, fractured arm, bruised lungs and some bruising all down my right side."

"I have two plates in my jaw, my jaw wired shut and a plate and screws in my arm," said Meyer who is currently only able to consume liquid meals.

Despite not remembering the collision, the driver of the vehicle who hit Meyer told police that he turned out of a side street while the cyclist was travelling down a slight descent and admitted fault for the accident. He also helped Meyer immediately after the accident and accompanied Meyer's wife, Genna, to the hospital.

"The number one person that I need to thank is my wife, Genna. She has been by my side through the whole ordeal - literally, as she slept in a chair next to me for a week - and the way she handled the situation was amazing," Meyer said.

"She had to deal with everyone from nurses, doctors, insurance and alert people at home and the way she handled it was incredible.

"My mum and mother in law flew over to help Genna and me and that was such a great help. Our families have been very supportive and made sure we are okay.

Drapac's performances in Turkey have buoyed Meyer as he explained that he been keeping an eye on the team while hospitalised.

"I have Eurosport here so I have been sitting down in the arvo and watching the Drapac guys get amongst it," he explained. "The only problem is that I get a bit edgy as I want to be out there with them."

"Also the team have been fantastic in making sure I am okay and kept in regular contact with Genna through the event," Meyer said. "They have been super supportive and I can't thank them enough."

Drapac are hopeful that Meyer makes a full recovery from his injuries and will be able to fly to Australia at the end at the end of May.