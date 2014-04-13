Travis Meyer injured in training accident
Australian rider suffers multiple fractures
Travis Meyer was hit by a vehicle while training in Andorra on Saturday. The Drapac Cycling rider suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull, broken jaw and arm. He also bruised his lung. Meyer was transported to Barcelona after the accident.
Related Articles
The 24-year old lives in Girona. He was set to race the Tour of Turkey which starts two weeks from today, on the 27th of April.
It's not the first time Meyer faces a serious injury. In 2011 the then 22-year old rider had to undergo surgery to a resolve a major narrowing of his external iliac artery. It cost him the second part of the season.
Meyer made his debut as a professional with Team Garmin in 2010, aged 20. After two years with the American he rode two years with Orica-Greenedge. This season marks his debut with Drapac Professional Cycling. The 2010 Australian champion was ambitious ahead of his first season with the Professional Continental team. However he has only raced the Tour Down Under, Australian and Oceania Championships this year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy