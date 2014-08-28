Travis Meyer makes return to racing at Tour of China I

Image 1 of 4 Travis Meyer (Drapac) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 The Drapac team took to the front but Meyer held them all at bay. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Travis Meyer (Drapac) leads Jens Voigt (Trek), Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Jérôme Cousin (Europcar) in the break. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Will Clarke celebrates Drapac teammate Wouter Wippert's stage three victory (Image credit: Hideaki Takagi)

Drapac's Travis Meyer will make his return to racing at the UCI 2.1 Tour of China I on September 30. The 25-year-old was hit by a car on a training ride in April in Andorra, suffering multiple injuries including a fractured skull, broken jaw and arm.

Meyer was released from hospital in early-May and returned home to Western Australian. After an initial nine-week lay-off from riding his bike, Meyer was able to start training again and is keen to pin on a race number for the first time since the Oceania Cycling Championships in February.

"I was unsure when I would be back racing again, as I had to take it slowly and see how my injuries progressed," he said. "I am fortunate that I have healed up well and I am in good enough condition to do some races at the end of this season.

"I haven't placed any expectations on myself as it is my first race back in about five months," Meyer added. "I am hoping to get through the racing and help the guys out if I can. The goal really would be to finish and find some legs for the last races in the year and 2015."

Meyer will be making his racing debut in China but won't be completely shocked by the racing as several teammates with experience have let him know what to expect.

"I haven't raced many Asian races before, and never have I raced in China," said Meyer who has ridden the Tour de Langkawi. "From what I've heard from the guys about this style of racing, it is very aggressive and attacking. This would normally suit my characteristics well so I am looking forward to it."

Also lining up in China for the race is breakaway specialist Will Clarke and sprinter Wouter Wippert who have collectively claimed 11 victories in 2014 for the team.

Drapac for Tour of China I: Jack Anderson, Will Clarke, Travis Meyer, Malcolm Rudolph and Wouter Wippert.