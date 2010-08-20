Transfer news: Ardila, Kozontchuk to follow Menchov to Geox?

Image 1 of 3 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Rabobank) climbs well (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) remains in the pink jersey for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Estonian Champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

The big news in this week's rider transfers is the moves of Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov to the new Team Geox. Evolving out of the Footon-Servetto squad, the team of Mauro Gianetti may also attract two of Menchov's top domestiques from Rabobank: Mauricio Ardila and Dmitriy Kozontchuk, De Telegraaf reports.

The Russian Kozontchuk has been teammates with Menchov on the Dutch squad since 2005, while the Colombian Ardila joined in 2006.

Meanwhile, the rest of the news seems to be of riders extending with their current teams. Velochrono reports that Estonian Rein Taaramäe has extended his contract with Cofidis, which already ran through 2011, for an extra year.

Biciciclismo reports that David Arroyo, who wore the leader's jersey at this year's Giro d'Italia for five stages, will remain with the Caisse d'Epargne structure when it becomes Team Movistar in 2011. The contract has yet to be finalized, but Arroyo said he hopes to put pen to paper before the start of the Vuelta a España.

Sportdome also linked Jose Joaquin Rojas to the Garmin-Transitions team, but Cyclingnews has received a firm denial of the transfer from team manager Jonathan Vaughters.

Euskaltel-Euskadi has extended its agreement with Amets Txurruka through 2012 and Gorka Verdugo for the next season.

One rider not staying put is Ricardo Van der Velde, who announced via Twitter that he has not been renewed with the Garmin-Transitions team. He is currently seeking offers.