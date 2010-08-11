Trending

Transfer news: Euskaltel-Euskadi renew with Sicard, Anton and Martinez

Karpets extends contract with Katusha

Under-23 World Champion Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) muscles his way up the Mur de Huy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi) took the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Spaniard Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel - Euskadi) rides to third overall.

(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Yes, it's true: Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) is now all business.

(Image credit: James Huang)

Romain Sicard has extended his contract with Euskaltel-Euskadi. The 22-year-old from Bayonne will stay with the Basque team until the end of 2012, with an option to extend the deal until 2014. Sicard won the world under-23 road race title and Tour de l’Avenir last year and impressed at the Dauphiné during his debut season as a professional.

“I can keep progressing and maturing as a cyclist here,” said Sicard. “They’ve supported me since I was an amateur at Orbea and I feel very comfortable on this team. It’s one of the best teams in the world and they have confidence in me.”

Euskaltel-Euskadi have also extended the contracts of Igor Anton and Egoi Martinez. Anton took a stage at the Vuelta a Castilla y León this season and is pleased to continue with the orange-clad team. “I am comfortable on the team and they appreciate me and have confidence in my possibilities,” he said.

Martinez echoed his compatriot’s feelings: “I feel that renewing is logical given the style of rider I am. I am a team man," he explained.

One man leaving Euskaltel, however, is Beñat Intxausti. The 24-year-old has announced his departure today. “We have not reached an agreement and for a young rider as me, I think it's better to continue my career with another team, where I can continue my progression,” he said. Intxausti was third at this year’s Tour of the Basque Country and is currently preparing for the Vuelta a Espana.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Karpets has renewed his contract with Katusha for 2011. The Russian put pen to paper at team headquarters in Lonato, Italy yesterday.