Transfer season in full swing as more riders move

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) sitting on the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

While teams can’t confirm their new signings for 2011 just yet, the rider transfer market is in full swing with reports Rabobank has signed Matti Breschel for next season. Dutch paper De Telegraaf reported the Saxo Bank rider will move to the squad to bolster its Spring Classics lineup.

The paper has also linked Caisse d’Epargne’s Luis León Sánchez to the Dutch squad. It claims the Spaniard has a two year deal on the table from Rabobank while Team Radioshack is also chasing the rider to strengthen its general classification ranks, but is only offering a one year deal.

In other transfer news Rabobank’s continental squad will lose a rider in Martijn Keizer next season. Keizer has been officially announced as a member of the Vacansoleil Professional Continental squad for 2011.

The 22-year-old finished inside the top 10 at the Under 23 Liege-Bastonge-Liege this year and also claimed a top five overall finish at Olympia’s Tour. Vacansoleil manager Daan Luijkx said the team always keeps its eye on young Dutch talents.

“He is a real strong rider who fits the team,” said Luijkx. “We are always looking for young and talented Dutch riders and wish to find a balance for Martijn to grow and to perform at the pros. Keizer is ready to become pro. It is good for the Dutch sport of cycling to have several Dutch teams for the talented riders.”