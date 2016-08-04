Tour of Utah stage 4 highlights - Video

The sprint winds up for the finale (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe upset the WorldTour teams with the Holowesko-Citadel rider winning the fourth straight stage for Continental teams at the Tour of Utah. McCabe took the sprint ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Kiel Reijnen and Sebastian Haedo of Team Jamis.

Lachlan Morton finished safely in the main peloton to ensure the Jelly-Belly rider keeps his race leader's jersey ahead of the 183.4km fifth stage from Antelope Island State Park to Bountiful.

