Tour of Utah stage 4 highlights - Video

McCabe makes it two from four for Holowesko-Citadel
Travis McCabe upset the WorldTour teams with the Holowesko-Citadel rider winning the fourth straight stage for Continental teams at the Tour of Utah. McCabe took the sprint ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Kiel Reijnen and Sebastian Haedo of Team Jamis.
Lachlan Morton finished safely in the main peloton to ensure the Jelly-Belly rider keeps his race leader's jersey ahead of the 183.4km fifth stage from Antelope Island State Park to Bountiful.
For the full stage 4 race report, results and photos, click here.
