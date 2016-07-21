Tour of Poland - Gallery

Despite clashing with the Tour de France, the Tour of Poland often serves up an exciting week of racing with plenty of depth to its start list and a challenging parcours. While the 2016 edition was plauged by inclement weather with a stage cancelled due to the rain, Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens came out on top to claim the overall victory after an entertaining week of racing.
We've put together a gallery from the race with some candid shots of the riders across the week, signing autographs for the fans, signing on for the stage, waiting for the race to start and hitting the roads of Poland.
Have a look through our gallery from the Tour of Poland by clicking or swiping the photos and click here for full coverage of the WorldTour race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy