Tour of Poland - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Sprinting to the line at the 2016 Tour of Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 2 of 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) meets his home fans (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 3 of 15 Sprint sensation Fernando Gaviria (Etixx QuickStep) used Poland to warm up for the Olympic Games (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 4 of 15 The rain was a main talking point at the Tour of Poland in 2016 (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 5 of 15 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) skipped the Tour de France to race in Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 6 of 15 A rider from CCC Sprandi Polkowice signs on in his national tour (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 7 of 15 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx QuickStep) came away from the Tour of Poland with his reputation enhanced (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 8 of 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 9 of 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou greets some young fans at a startline in Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 10 of 15 Matt Brammeier (Dimension Data) makes sure his computer is set up for the day ahead (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 11 of 15 Svein Tuft and Mitchell Docker on the startline (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 12 of 15 Behind the scenes at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 13 of 15 The Tour of Poland attracked a world class field even though the race clashed with the Tour de France (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 14 of 15 On the start line at the 2016 Tour of Poland (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 15 of 15 The Tour of Poland was hit by rain (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com)

Despite clashing with the Tour de France, the Tour of Poland often serves up an exciting week of racing with plenty of depth to its start list and a challenging parcours. While the 2016 edition was plauged by inclement weather with a stage cancelled due to the rain, Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens came out on top to claim the overall victory after an entertaining week of racing.

We've put together a gallery from the race with some candid shots of the riders across the week, signing autographs for the fans, signing on for the stage, waiting for the race to start and hitting the roads of Poland.

Have a look through our gallery from the Tour of Poland by clicking or swiping the photos and click here for full coverage of the WorldTour race.