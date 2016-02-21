Tour of Oman stage 6 sprint finish - Video

Image 1 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Image 2 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins again at the Tour of Oman Image 3 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) thanks his teammates after winning the final stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alexander Kristoff has a clear advantage at the front

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued to show off his good form Sunday with another win at the Tour of Oman, his second int he five-day UCI 2.HC race in the Middle East. The win confirmed Kristoff's sprinting prowess so far this season, which has seen him win five of the six bunch sprints he's contested.

The powerful Norwegian won three stages last week in Qatar, where he finished second overall behind rival sprinter Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data). Kristoff twice beat Cavendish into second place in that race.

On Sunday, Kristoff won the 130.5km final stage into Matrah Corniche ahead of Giant-Alpecin's Nico Waeytens and Søren Kragh Andersen. LottoNL-Jumbo worked to set up their own sprinter, Tom Van Asbroeck, but the big Belgian had to settle for fourth. Bora-Argon 18's Sam Bennett finished fifth.