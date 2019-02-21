Trending

Tour of Oman: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Watch as Nizzolo secures final sprint on the Mattrah Corniche

Giacomo Nizzolo hits the line

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) secured a victory at the Tour of Oman on the final sprint stage on the Matrah Corniche. The Italian beat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Davide Ballerini (Astana). A frustrated Andre Greipel (Arkea-Samsic) felt that it was a dangerous sprint and that Nizzolo should be disqualified.

It wasn't a smooth stage for Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), either, who crashed and was unable to finish due to a deep wound on his arm.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) won his second consecutive Tour of Oman, dominating the race after winning three of the six stages. Second overall was Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), with third going to Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

Watch how stage 6 unfolded in the highlights video from the Tour of Oman.