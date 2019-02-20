Tour of Oman: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Alexey Lutsenko is congratulated after his win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) was the favourite to win the queen stage 5 at the Tour of Oman. He did not disappoint as he climbed the summit finish of Green Mountain to win the stage and all but secure his second consecutive overall victory.

After being in the day's breakaway, Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie), was caught and passed by Lutsenko on the final 5.7km climb, but managed to hang on for second place. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) was Lutsenko's nearest rival on the steep slopes and finished third.

The most decisive stage of the tour offered the peloton 152km between Samayil and Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain). Watch how the race unfolded in the stage 5 highlight video.