Tour of Flanders names 25 teams
Vacansoleil, Skil-Shimano two of seven wild cards
Tour of Flanders organisers have announced a 25 team roster for the cobbled Spring Classic, with all 18 current ProTour teams included on the list in addition to seven wildcard teams.
Related Articles
BMC heads the list of the Professional Continental squads, with 2007 winner Alessandro Ballan expected to lead the team in de Ronde with Classics specialists George Hincapie and Marcus Burghardt.
Other additions are the Cervélo TestTeam of 2005 runner-up Andreas Klier, Belgian teams Landbouwkrediet and Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, Dutch squads Skil-Shimano and Vacansoleil and French team Bbox Bouygues Telecom.
Not included amongst the wildcards is the Cofidis team, which dropped from the ProTour to Professional Continental ranks this year. Team director Eric Boyer told Cyclingnews that the team had requested an invite to the race, but "unfortunately, to my great regret, we are not invited."
Double champion Stijn Devolder will be back to defend his title with the Quick Step team alongside 2005 and '06 winner Tom Boonen, while Saxo Bank's Fabian Cancellara and Katusha's Filippo Pozzato have also announced their ambitions for the Belgian race.
Team RadioShack has stated that Lance Armstrong will captain its team for the Tour of Flanders in order to prepare for the cobbles that he will face at the Tour de France in July. Stage three of the Tour covers 207 kilometres from Wanze, Belgium, to Arenburg Porte du Hainaut, France.
While Astana is on the list of invited teams, two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador did not list the Ronde van Vlaanderen amongst his races for April, choosing instead to race the Ardennes Classics La Flèche Wallonne and Liège - Bastogne - Liège.
Teams for the 2010 Tour of Flanders
Quick Step
Omega Pharma-Lotto
Caisse d'Epargne
Euskaltel-Euskadi
AG2R La Mondiale
Française des Jeux
Liquigas-Doimo
Astana
Team HTC-Columbia
Team RadioShack
Footon-Servetto
Lampre - Farnese Vini
Rabobank
Sky Pro Cycling
Team Garmin-Transitions
Team Katusha
Team Milram
Team Saxo Bank
Pro Continental Teams
BBox Bouygues Telecom
BMC Racing Team
Cervélo TestTeam
Landbouwkrediet
Skil - Shimano
Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy