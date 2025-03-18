Tour of Colorado pro stage race in development by UK company for US launch in 2026

Five-day stage race targets September dates to coincide with UCI ProSeries Maryland Cycling Classic and two WorldTour races in Québec City and Montréal

One of the early breakaway groups passes through the start/finish area in downtown Golden on stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on August 24, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.
The last time Colorado hosted a UCI-level stage race was the women's Colorado Classic in 2019 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

A Tour of Colorado pro stage race for men may return to the US calendar in 2026, thanks to a British company. Infinity Events Group, based in the UK, revealed in a press release Monday their "intentions to organise" and relaunch a men's five-day pro race in September next season.

It has been six years since the Colorado Classic crowned Chloé Dygert as the overall champion of a four-stage women's UCI 2.1 pro race in 2019. A pro men's Colorado Classic was held as a 2.HC UCI event in 2017 and 2018, Gavin Mannion taking the GC title in that final edition. From 2011 to 2015 the men's race in Colorado was held as the USA Pro Challenge. 

