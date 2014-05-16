Trending

Tour of California: Wiggins keeps cool in heat of the battle

Team Sky leader head to mountain decider

Image 1 of 3

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) happy to be done with another long day

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) happy to be done with another long day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 3

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way down to Santa Barbara

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the way down to Santa Barbara
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 3

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made it through stage five of the Tour of California without major incident and so moved a step closer to overall victory in the stateside stage race.

Related Articles

Tour of California: Wiggins keeps race lead after mountain showdown

Wiggins ready for Garmin's attack on Mountain High

Wiggins to support Froome at the Tour de France

Wiggins finished safely in the peloton after Taylor Phinney (BMC) held off the bunch to win a memorable stage into Santa Barbara. The overall classification remained unchanged with Wiggins retaining his lead of 28 seconds over Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 1:09 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura).

The stage’s major obstacle saw the field climb San Marcos Pass but without a summit finish and with Cannondale and Orica GreenEdge willing to help set tempo in a bid to set-up Peter Sagan and Matthew Goss for the sprint and distance Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Team Sky and Wiggins were given a relatively easy day in the saddle.

“It went really well for us out there. Several teams were prepared to share the workload with us and then Brad and Josh [Edmondson] rode tempo as Cannondale set a fast pace on the climb,” Servais Knaven said on the team’s website.

 Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.