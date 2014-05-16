Tour of California: Wiggins keeps cool in heat of the battle
Team Sky leader head to mountain decider
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made it through stage five of the Tour of California without major incident and so moved a step closer to overall victory in the stateside stage race.
Wiggins finished safely in the peloton after Taylor Phinney (BMC) held off the bunch to win a memorable stage into Santa Barbara. The overall classification remained unchanged with Wiggins retaining his lead of 28 seconds over Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 1:09 minutes ahead of Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura).
The stage’s major obstacle saw the field climb San Marcos Pass but without a summit finish and with Cannondale and Orica GreenEdge willing to help set tempo in a bid to set-up Peter Sagan and Matthew Goss for the sprint and distance Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Team Sky and Wiggins were given a relatively easy day in the saddle.
“It went really well for us out there. Several teams were prepared to share the workload with us and then Brad and Josh [Edmondson] rode tempo as Cannondale set a fast pace on the climb,” Servais Knaven said on the team’s website.
