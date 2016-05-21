Tour of California: Talansky aims to finish strong in Sacramento - Video

Captain America Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) finished second to Rohan Dennis

Andrew Talansky placed second in the time trial at the Amgen Tour of California, which put him into fourth place in the GC.

Team Cannondale Pro Cycling came to California to support Lawson Craddock’s GC hopes, but Craddock now sits two spots below Talansky in sixth place.

Before Friday’s time trial Talansky discussed his team’s aspirations for California, his role as a growing Grand Tour contender and what it means to ride on home roads.’