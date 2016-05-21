Tour of California: Talansky aims to finish strong in Sacramento - Video
'My goal is to finish this week stronger than I started'
Related Articles
Andrew Talansky placed second in the time trial at the Amgen Tour of California, which put him into fourth place in the GC.
Team Cannondale Pro Cycling came to California to support Lawson Craddock’s GC hopes, but Craddock now sits two spots below Talansky in sixth place.
Before Friday’s time trial Talansky discussed his team’s aspirations for California, his role as a growing Grand Tour contender and what it means to ride on home roads.’
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy