Tour of California 2018: Stage 6 highlights – Video

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) wins stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of California in South Lake Tahoe (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

It was a day for the climbers in both the Amgen Women's Race and the men's Tour of California on Friday, with Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Team Sky's Egan Bernal taking solo stage wins in their respective races, which both finished in South Lake Tahoe.

While Hall relieved overnight leader Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) of her yellow leader's jersey, Bernal attacked on the penultimate climb of the day to put Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in trouble. The Colombian gained 1:38 on the race leader, which, with the 10-second bonus for the stage win, now puts Bernal 1:25 ahead of the American, and in a surely unassailable position to win the race when it ends in Sacramento on Saturday.

Short of accident, illness or mechanical problem, the 21-year-old Colombian will win his first WorldTour stage race – and all indications are that it will be the first of many.

Bernal's only-slightly-older teammate, Tao Geoghegan Hart, also came of age at this Tour of California. The 23-year-old Briton finished third on the stage, having also attacked van Garderen on the Daggett Summit climb, setting Bernal up for his race-winning move.

Having also finished third on the stage 4 time trial – won by van Garderen – Geoghegan Hart has indicated that, along with Bernal, Team Sky's next generation is looking very strong indeed.

See how the race unfolded in this highlights video.