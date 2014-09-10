Tour of Britain: Wiggins limits losses on the Tumble
"It's all to play for in London," says Sky rider
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept his hopes of defending his Tour of Britain title alive after finishing fifth on the race’s queen stage, which finished atop the climb of the Tumble. He lost time to one of his biggest rivals, Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but is still within touching distance of the overall lead.
