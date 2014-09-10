Tour of Britain: Wiggins limits losses on the Tumble

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished in fifth on the stage (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) chats to the press (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team High Road) meets a fan before stage 3, 2008 (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) kept his hopes of defending his Tour of Britain title alive after finishing fifth on the race’s queen stage, which finished atop the climb of the Tumble. He lost time to one of his biggest rivals, Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but is still within touching distance of the overall lead.



