Tour of Britain: Stage 4 highlights - Video
Watch Groenewegen's sprint victory in Builth Wells
All eyes were on Andre Greipel and his Lotto-Soudal train as they led the peloton toward the bunch sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain to Builth Wells. But when the battle for the final turn commenced, it was LottoNl-Jumbo who won the fight for position, and perfectly set up Dylan Groenewegen for the stage win.
Etixx-Quickstep controlled the race for leader Julian Vermote, who continues to hold a six-second lead on Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).
