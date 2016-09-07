Tour of Britain: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Celebrations for LottoNl-Jumbo after Dylan Groenewegen's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

All eyes were on Andre Greipel and his Lotto-Soudal train as they led the peloton toward the bunch sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of Britain to Builth Wells. But when the battle for the final turn commenced, it was LottoNl-Jumbo who won the fight for position, and perfectly set up Dylan Groenewegen for the stage win.

Etixx-Quickstep controlled the race for leader Julian Vermote, who continues to hold a six-second lead on Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data).