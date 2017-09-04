Tour of Britain stage 2 highlights - Video
Viviani, Boasson Hagen clash in Blyth
Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain was first decided in a bunch sprint, and then for a second time by the race judges after a lengthy examination of the sprint. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) had already collected the green jersey as race leader when the jury decided to strip him of the stage victory for irregular sprinting.
The stage win and race lead instead went to Italian Elia Viviani (Team Sky), who the judges determined had been cut off by the Norwegian in the sprint.
