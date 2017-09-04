Tour of Britain stage 2 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 4 The final sprint on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins stage 19 of the 2017 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) enjoying a post-win drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Caleb Ewan at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain was first decided in a bunch sprint, and then for a second time by the race judges after a lengthy examination of the sprint. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) had already collected the green jersey as race leader when the jury decided to strip him of the stage victory for irregular sprinting.

The stage win and race lead instead went to Italian Elia Viviani (Team Sky), who the judges determined had been cut off by the Norwegian in the sprint.