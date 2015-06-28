Tour de France video: Top 5 climbers to watch

Image 1 of 5 Can Rafal Majka win another King of the Mountains title? Image 2 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek) won the mountains classication (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) keeps his cool at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Eritrea's Daniel Telehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates his best climber's polka dot jersey at the end of the 131.5 km first stage of the 67th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine.

With five summit finishes, the 2015 Tour de France is one of the most mountainous Grand Tours in recent years and the fight for the King of the Mountains competition is certain to be one of the most strongly contested battles in this year’s race.

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) lines up as the defending champion in the competition and after a slow start to the season he is starting to show signs of improving form. Majka will be expected to put his individual aims behind the team’s goal of winning the Tour with Alberto Contador, while Peter Sagan’s lust for a fourth green jersey could also relegate the polka-dot aims within the squad, but Majka’s all-round strength could still see him feature on a number of summit finishes.

When it comes to home-grown success Pierre Rolland (Europcar) stands out as a potential candidate. The Frenchman wore the jersey in 2013 and has no fears when it comes to long-range attacks in the mountains. With the Giro d’Italia off his schedule this year the former Alpe d’Heuz winner (2011) has all the necessary credentials to launch a bid for the title.





Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN–Qhubeka) won the polka-dot jersey - his team’s first WorldTour jersey - at the recent Dauphiné and has the attributes to mount a challenge in what will be his and his team’s debut in the Tour de France. Without a true GC contender, MTN will be on the hunt for stage wins as well as spells in the green and polka-dot jerseys.



