Tour de France: Transition stages in review featuring Thomas, Froome, Southam – Podcast
Hear from both of Team Sky's leaders, and how EF Education First-Drapac aim to bounce back without Uran
It's Sunday evening and the Tour de France heads into its second rest day with the race pausing in Carcassonne until Tuesday morning.
The last two stages have been decided by breaks, with Astana winning on both occasions. Behind the stage honours lies the delicate battle for the GC with Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome sitting ahead of Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin.
In the latest Cyclingnews podcast we hear from both Team Sky riders on the environment they've faced at the race, with pockets of fans booing the yellow jersey and his team.
We also hear from Tom Southam about how EF Education First-Drapac are hoping to bounce back from losing Rigoberto Uran – their hope for the overall standings.
And we hear from former footballer Frank de Boer, who is at the race for Dutch television. De Boer talks about the Ajax philosophy, entertaining football, and whether the same ethos could be applied to cycling.
