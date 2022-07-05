Tour de France to remember victims of Copenhagen shooting before stage 4

The Tour de France will remember the victims of the mall shooting in Copenhagen before the start of stage 4 in Dunkirk on Tuesday.

A minute’s applause will be held when riders gather for the start, with the Danish riders lining up at the head of the peloton.

Three people were killed and four were seriously injured when a lone gunman opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place two days after the Tour had started in the city and while the race was completing its Danish Grand Départ in Sønderborg.

The peloton flew from Denmark to northern France on Sunday evening ahead of the Tour's first rest day. The race resumes on Tuesday with stage 4 from Dunkirk to Calais.

“The Tour de France assures the Danish people of its sympathy and compassion in this time. The Tour is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen,” read a statement from Tour organiser ASO on Sunday.

“The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history, forging deep bonds with all its followers. The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families.”