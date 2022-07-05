Tour de France to remember victims of Copenhagen shooting before stage 4
By Cyclingnews published
A minute's applause planned on the start line in Dunkirk
The Tour de France will remember the victims of the mall shooting in Copenhagen before the start of stage 4 in Dunkirk on Tuesday.
A minute’s applause will be held when riders gather for the start, with the Danish riders lining up at the head of the peloton.
Three people were killed and four were seriously injured when a lone gunman opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday afternoon. The shooting took place two days after the Tour had started in the city and while the race was completing its Danish Grand Départ in Sønderborg.
The peloton flew from Denmark to northern France on Sunday evening ahead of the Tour's first rest day. The race resumes on Tuesday with stage 4 from Dunkirk to Calais.
“The Tour de France assures the Danish people of its sympathy and compassion in this time. The Tour is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen,” read a statement from Tour organiser ASO on Sunday.
“The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history, forging deep bonds with all its followers. The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.