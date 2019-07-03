Tour de France team time trial training in Zolder – Gallery

Image 1 of 29 Bahrain-Merida riders watch Trek-Segafredo pass by during team time trial training in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Trek-Segafredo practice their team time trial on an auto circuit in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali and Luis Leon Sanchez chat after team time trial training in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Bahrain-Merida riders practice their team time trial in Zolder as Trek-Segafredo are visible in the brackground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Trek-Segafredo practice their team time trial on an auto circuit in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Vinenzo Nibali on his TT bike during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Vinenzo Nibali on his TT bike during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Astana riders in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali and Luis Leon Sanchez chat after team time trial training in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Astana riders in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Bahrain-Merida riders gather alongside the auto circuit in Zolder during team time trial practice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Astana riders finish their effort during team time trial training in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 Trek-Segafredo's Steven de Jongh and Jasper Stuyven talk strategy at team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema and Jasper Stuyven (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns, Damiano Caruso and Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Astana riders in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Bahrain-Merida riders practice their team time trial in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Trek-Segafredo in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali crests a short rise on his time trial bike during training in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Trek-Segafredo in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Trek-Segafredo in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Trek-Segafredo in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Bahrain-Merida riders on the auto track in Zolder practicing their team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Bahrain-Merida's Damiano Caruso and Domen Novak (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Trek-Segafredo in formation during team time trial practice in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Trek-Segafredo practice their team time trial on an auto circuit in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Trek-Segafredo take a corner during a team trial test run in Zolder (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2019 Tour de France stage 2 team time trial course in Brussels isn't open for pre-riding yet, so teams ventured to the auto circuit in Zolder for a chance to hone their skills in the group race against the clock, with Astana, Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo taking the opportunity to dial in their gear, their timing and their strategy for Sunday's 27km test.

General classification contenders Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) will need to rely on their teammates to keep them in the overall game in this early stage, where the Tour won't be won but could certainly be lost if disaster strikes. A good ride on stage 2 could also set up one of the other team riders to take the yellow jersey in the first week. With a lot on the line, the teams weren't leaving anything to chance.

Click or swipe through the Bettini gallery above for a look at what Nibali, Porte, Fuglsang and their teammates were up to today in Zolder.